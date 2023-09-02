Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Acquires 4,500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 12.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,969. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.27. The firm has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.