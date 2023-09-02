Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Sells 12,600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 5.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $22.93 on Friday, hitting $404.19. 5,176,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,219. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.66 and a 200 day moving average of $358.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

