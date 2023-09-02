Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,179 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Marathon Oil worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.11 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

