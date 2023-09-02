Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,412. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average is $179.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

