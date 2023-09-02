Martin Currie Ltd. Has $65.36 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $65,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Autodesk by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. 1,160,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

