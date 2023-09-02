Martin Currie Ltd. Has $72.66 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,976 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $72,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.