Martin Currie Ltd. Has $73.93 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.57. 1,841,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,290. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

