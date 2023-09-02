Martin Currie Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.13% of Illumina worth $45,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 996,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average of $200.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

