Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 276,525 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 12.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $342,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 7,094,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571,161. The stock has a market cap of $483.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

