Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after acquiring an additional 480,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 2,102,995 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

