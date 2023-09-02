Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 267.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.