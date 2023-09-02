Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 10,205 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $135.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

