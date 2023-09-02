Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 536 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Otter Tail worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

