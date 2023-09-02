Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Down 2.1%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 3,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Mayfair Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenn-Gib gold project that covers an area of 4,800 hectares comprising 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 unpatented mining claims, and 144 patented leasehold mining claims located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

