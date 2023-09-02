Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

