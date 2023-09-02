MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

