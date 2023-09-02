MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.6 %

MELI opened at $1,421.64 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,421.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,229.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,234.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $23,100,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.