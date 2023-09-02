Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercari Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Mercari has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Get Mercari alerts:

Mercari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.