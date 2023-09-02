Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Mercari Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Mercari has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.
Mercari Company Profile
