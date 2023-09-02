Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 311.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Meritage Homes by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Meritage Homes by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.4 %

MTH stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

