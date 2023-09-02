MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,710 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 137.6% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

