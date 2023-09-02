Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,380 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $176.36.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

