MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.60% of MillerKnoll worth $24,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.37 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

