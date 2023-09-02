Miramar Capital LLC Has $12.02 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 33,234,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.