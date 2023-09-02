Miramar Capital LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.87. 8,296,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

