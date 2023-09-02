Miramar Capital LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,649 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

KO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,262,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,637. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

