Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.94. 2,727,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

