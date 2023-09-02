Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 3.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

