Miramar Capital LLC Sells 368 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

NKE stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,115. The company has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

