Miramar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

