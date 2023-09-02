Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $608,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

