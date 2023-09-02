Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $435.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $440.96.

NYSE:MA opened at $415.57 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

