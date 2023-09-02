Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $37,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.59. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,537 shares of company stock valued at $37,674,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

