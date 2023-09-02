Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,126,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.14 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

