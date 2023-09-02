Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.