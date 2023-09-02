Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

