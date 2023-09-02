Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,000. Avant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

