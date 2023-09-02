Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $81.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.23 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

