Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,813 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

TV opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

