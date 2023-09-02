Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 17,126 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,428,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,037,469.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,428,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,037,469.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 39,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $71,772.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,648.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,324,611 shares of company stock worth $2,616,574. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

