Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 25,450 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.25. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 145.00% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. Analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

