Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 581,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,503 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

