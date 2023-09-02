Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

Shares of MFEM opened at $18.65 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

