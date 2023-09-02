Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

