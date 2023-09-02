Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.36 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

