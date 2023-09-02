Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,681,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,456 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 109,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,231 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 7,284,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

