MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.12 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.27-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.35.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total transaction of $231,740.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,306,543.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

