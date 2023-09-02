MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.12 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.27-$2.35 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.08.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total transaction of $231,740.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,306,543.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.