Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

MPWR opened at $524.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.