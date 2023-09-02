Morgan Stanley Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $624.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $637.00 to $624.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $592.30.

NYSE:HUM opened at $460.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.44. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

