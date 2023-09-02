Morgan Stanley Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $42.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 36.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

