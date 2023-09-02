Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,015. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

